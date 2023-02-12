Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Shares of COF stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $160.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after buying an additional 616,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

