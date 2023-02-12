Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Capri from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.13.

Capri Price Performance

Capri stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Capri’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 53.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capri by 7.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Capri by 5.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

