Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.62.

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

