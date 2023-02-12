Carrier Global’s (CARR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.62.
Shares of CARR stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 18.05%.
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
