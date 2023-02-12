Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.38.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Carvana Stock Down 9.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $159.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.76.
About Carvana
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.