Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana Stock Down 9.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670,993 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $159.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.76.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

