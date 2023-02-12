Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHGG. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 34.77%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Chegg by 152.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Chegg by 280.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

