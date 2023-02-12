CIBC Increases Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.20

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMMC. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.49.
Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance
TSE:CMMC opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$431.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Copper Mountain Mining
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.