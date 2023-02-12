CIBC Increases Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.20

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMMC. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.49.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

TSE:CMMC opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$431.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Copper Mountain Mining

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$351,362.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,385,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$47,081,359.98. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,050,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,241.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading

