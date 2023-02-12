Citigroup Raises Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $98.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TKR opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Timken has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81.

Insider Transactions at Timken

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,124 shares of company stock worth $2,607,987. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Timken by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.