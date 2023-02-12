Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Connect Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Connect Biopharma by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
