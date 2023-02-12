Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Connect Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Connect Biopharma by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.