Contrasting Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) & LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tintri and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tintri N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp -19.80% -6.53% -5.23%

Risk and Volatility

Tintri has a beta of -0.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

93.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tintri and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tintri N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp $528.66 million 3.02 -$33.83 million ($1.74) -14.20

Tintri has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tintri and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 2 5 0 2.71

LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.74%.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Tintri on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tintri

(Get Rating)

Tintri, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud platform that offers public cloud capabilities inside its own data centers and can also connect to public cloud services. It offers products and services such as all-flash array, hybrid-flash array, management, analytics, scale, and software. The company was founded by Mark G. Gritter and Kieran J. Harty in June 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

