Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $105.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.64.
Ceridian HCM Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -159.68 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
