Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $544.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, OTR Global raised United Rentals from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $436.46.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $448.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $466.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Rentals by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

