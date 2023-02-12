Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $153.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.36.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.44. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.