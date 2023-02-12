CSFB Increases Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$36.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CSFB from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.70.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Canada Goose stock opened at C$26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.03. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$20.01 and a 52 week high of C$39.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63.

Insider Transactions at Canada Goose

Canada Goose Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total value of C$27,745.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

