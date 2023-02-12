Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Curaleaf Trading Up 2.4 %

CURLF opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -21.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

