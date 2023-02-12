Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The company had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.