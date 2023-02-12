Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Diodes Trading Down 0.5 %

Diodes stock opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. Diodes has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,373.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,374.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,722. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after buying an additional 111,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Diodes by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Further Reading

