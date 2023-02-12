Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

