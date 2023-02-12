Douglas Emmett’s (DEI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.13.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.4 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

