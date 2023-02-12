Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

DA Davidson lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.78.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

DCT stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -171.00, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $24.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

