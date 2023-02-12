Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 545 ($6.55) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 563.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 563.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of £151.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27,250.00. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 384 ($4.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 610 ($7.33).

In related news, insider Robert Senior purchased 4,504 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 555 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.20 ($30,048.32). In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Bill Currie sold 1,078,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.67), for a total value of £5,987,129.10 ($7,196,933.65). Also, insider Robert Senior acquired 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 555 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.20 ($30,048.32).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

