Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Lowered by CSFB

CSFB downgraded shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$52.00.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge to a sell rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.71.

Enbridge Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$54.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.12. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$59.69. The firm has a market cap of C$109.65 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 126.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,131,821.57. In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total transaction of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,131,821.57. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 988,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,185,472.80.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

