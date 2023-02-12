Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $341.00 at Cowen

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a neutral rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.48.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $212.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.95. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,077,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,674 shares of company stock worth $49,093,092. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

