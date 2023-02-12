Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $315.00 at Craig Hallum

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a neutral rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.48.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $212.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.95. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,093,092. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after buying an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,416,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after buying an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

