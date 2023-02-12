Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 3.0 %

ENZ stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $62.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Hamid Erfanian acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,962. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

