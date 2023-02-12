Exelixis’ (EXEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXEL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.58.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also

