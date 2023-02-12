Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.05.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FISV opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

