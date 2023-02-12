Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $138.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.05.

FISV opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

