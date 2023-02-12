FMC (NYSE:FMC) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $146.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.73.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FMC will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

