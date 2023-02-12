Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Raised to $17.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshworks from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freshworks from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of FRSH opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $22.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $72,803.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,852 shares in the company, valued at $261,037.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $66,948.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and have sold 77,357 shares worth $1,145,583. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 64.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 61,653 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,713.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 56,503 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 50.6% during the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 144.0% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

