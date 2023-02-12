Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FPE. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($30.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($39.25) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FPE stock opened at €30.70 ($33.01) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($40.22) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($48.17). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.21.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

