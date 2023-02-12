G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $6,341.77 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00081906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00062604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023918 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001900 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

