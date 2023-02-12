Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 million, a PE ratio of -266.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

