Genenta Science’s (GNTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Genenta Science in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Genenta Science Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of Genenta Science stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Genenta Science has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

