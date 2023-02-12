Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €225.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($241.94) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($183.87) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €177.95 ($191.34) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($125.13). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €185.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €167.21.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.