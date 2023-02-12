Head to Head Contrast: Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) versus Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tricida and Mustang Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida N/A N/A -103.81% Mustang Bio N/A -87.56% -63.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tricida and Mustang Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida 1 3 1 0 2.00 Mustang Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tricida currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 15,640.74%. Mustang Bio has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 608.64%. Given Tricida’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tricida is more favorable than Mustang Bio.

13.7% of Mustang Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of Tricida shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Mustang Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tricida and Mustang Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida N/A N/A -$176.57 million ($2.36) -0.05 Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$66.37 million ($0.79) -0.85

Mustang Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tricida has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mustang Bio beats Tricida on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker on May 22, 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. The firm’s products include MB-101 IL13Ra2-specific CAR, MB-102 CD123 CAR, MB-103 HER2 CAR, MB-104 CS1 CAR, MB-105 PSCA CAR, MB-106 CD20 CAR, MB-107 XSCID Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Virus (C134). The company was founded on March 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

