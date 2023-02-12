Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hello Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Hello Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hello Group by 135.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

