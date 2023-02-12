Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at Raymond James

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HERXF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Héroux-Devtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Héroux-Devtek from a top pick rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

Shares of HERXF opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

