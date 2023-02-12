Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells 26,698 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 26,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $164,192.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,284,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,214.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CompoSecure Stock Performance
CMPO stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
CompoSecure Company Profile
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CompoSecure (CMPO)
