Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells 26,698 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 26,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $164,192.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,284,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,214.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CMPO stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 904,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 485.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

