Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells $608,200.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globe Life alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $121.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.