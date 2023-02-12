Insider Selling: Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR) Insider Sells A$145,155.60 in Stock

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR – Get Rating) insider Shaun Verner sold 73,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.98 ($1.37), for a total value of A$145,155.60 ($100,107.31).

Shaun Verner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Shaun Verner sold 73,200 shares of Syrah Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.03 ($1.40), for a total value of A$148,230.00 ($102,227.59).

On Wednesday, January 25th, Shaun Verner 120,000 shares of Syrah Resources stock.

Syrah Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

