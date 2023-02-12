Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Lowered to C$207.00 at Cormark

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFC. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$226.00.

Intact Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

TSE IFC opened at C$197.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$197.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$196.88. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$170.82 and a twelve month high of C$209.57. The stock has a market cap of C$34.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

About Intact Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

