Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$47.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Spin Master from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.22.

Spin Master Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TOY opened at C$36.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.59. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$30.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,907.21. In other news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total transaction of C$77,414.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,907.21. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at C$117,783.80.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

