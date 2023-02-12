Jeffrey A. Kaplan Sells 10,000 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.94.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,525,000 after acquiring an additional 851,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,699,000 after acquiring an additional 764,671 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.