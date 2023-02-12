JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 33,120 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $798,523.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,303,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,085,504.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $745,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $461,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.47. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 98.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

