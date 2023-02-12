JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€10.50” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Price Performance

E.On stock opened at €9.97 ($10.72) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.96.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.