JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VOW3. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($254.84) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Volkswagen Stock Down 1.3 %

VOW3 stock opened at €128.60 ($138.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €127.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €134.52. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 52 week high of €195.14 ($209.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

