Kin (KIN) Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Kin (KIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Kin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $322,691.40 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,207,205,857,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

