KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.83.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.