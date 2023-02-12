Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given New GBX 285 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 295 ($3.55) to GBX 285 ($3.43) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $329.25.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGGNY opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

